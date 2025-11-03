Naczelna Izba Lekarska/ Polish Chamber of Physicians and Dentists: Global Congress of Polish Medical Communities "Save a Life" 2025 - A Worldwide Mission to Advance Life-Saving Expertise

International collaboration, medical excellence, and integration of Polish medical professionals worldwide

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 21-22 November 2025, the Warsaw Medical University (Warszawski Uniwersytet Medyczny) will host the Global Congress of Polish Medical Communities "Save a Life" - a landmark event bringing together healthcare professionals of Polish origin from around the world. The congress is dedicated to physicians, nurses, midwives, paramedics and their families, offering a prestigious platform for exchanging knowledge and experience in pre-hospital emergency care, prevention, and health education. The goal is to support the professional development of Polish medical specialists abroad, strengthen their position in host countries, and foster international cooperation across medical sectors.

The two-day congress combines expert panels, hands-on workshops, and simulation-based training using the advanced facilities of Warsaw Medical University. Alongside scientific sessions, the program includes cultural, educational, and social events for accompanying family members, such as guided tours of Warsaw and museum visits. This unique format supports not only professional growth, but also community-building and strengthening of ties among Polish medical professionals worldwide.

Additional activities include certified practical courses (How to Teach BLS Effectively, Basic Life Support for Families, Safe Medic - Safe Patient), preventive health screenings, a tour of the Medical Simulation Center, and special cultural events such as the "Evening of Distinguished Poles" featuring renowned Polish achievers.

The event is organized by the Polish Medical Association (Polskie Towarzystwo Lekarskie - PTL) in cooperation with the Polish Chamber of Physicians and Dentists (Naczelna Izba Lekarska - NIL), and co-financed under the "Senate-Polonia 2025" program.

About NIL

The Polish Chamber of Physicians and Dentists (Naczelna Izba Lekarska - NIL) is the statutory professional self-governing body representing physicians and dentists in Poland, responsible for maintaining ethical standards, professional excellence, and patient safety. With approximately 200,000 members nationwide, NIL plays a key role in shaping national healthcare policy.

www.nil.org.pl

Swiatowy Zjazd Polonijnych Srodowisk Medycznych "Save a life"

