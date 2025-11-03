Stockholm, November 3rd, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for October 2025:

The share trading increased by 10.2% to a daily average of 3.123bn EUR, compared to 2.833bn EUR in October 2024. Compared to the previous month, September 2025, the daily average increased by 11.1%.

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 9.3% to a daily average of 272,704 contracts, compared with 249,453 contracts in October 2024.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 44.6% to a daily average of 48.1m EUR compared to 33.2m EUR in October 2024.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nokia Oyj.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 72.7%, compared to 73.8% in the previous month4.

The average order book depth at the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 1.8 larger

For OMXH25 companies 1.7 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.4 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 75.0% (1.5% from September)

For OMXH25 companies 80.2% (-0.7% from September)

For OMXS30 companies 85.8% (0.5% from September)



1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure includes Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: BMLL

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. Source: BMLL



