TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) and a global leader in helping clients realize their investment objectives, shape the future of work and enhance health and retirement outcomes for their people, today announced that it has acquired Hexarem, a boutique Canadian human resources consulting firm specializing in executive compensation and governance advisory services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Founded in 2013 by Patrice Gélinas and headquartered in Montreal, Hexarem serves a diverse range of public and private sector clients across Canada, providing comprehensive, analysis-intensive compensation advice, including total compensation benchmarking and pay programs.Teresa Palandra, Mercer Canada's President, commented: "Hexarem's highly respected team, extensive compensation expertise and client-centric approach align with Mercer's culture and capabilities. Together, we are well-positioned to support Canadian organizations in navigating complex compensation challenges within today's demanding economic landscape, helping them retain and motivate their talent to drive sustained success."Mercer's clients will benefit from enhanced executive compensation capabilities and the expertise of senior consultants with decades of combined experience servicing major Canadian industries. Through the acquisition, Hexarem's clients will gain access to Mercer's comprehensive global capabilities, solutions and advice across HR management, retirement benefits, employee benefits and investments. They will also benefit from access to the expertise of Marsh McLennan's other businesses, Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman.Mr. Gélinas, Hexarem's Managing Partner, said: "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. We look forward to joining Mercer to offer our clients an expanded suite of workforce consulting and benefits solutions and our colleagues an opportunity to grow and develop at a global firm."About MercerMercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a global leader in helping clients realize their investment objectives, shape the future of work and enhance health and retirement outcomes for their people. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and X.About HexaremFounded in 2013, Hexarem is a Canadian leader in independent compensation and governance advisory services.ContactsMedia:Amelia WolteringMercerAmelia.Woltering@mmc.com

