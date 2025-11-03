Kolter Homes: Astor Creek Golf & Country Club Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its New Clubhouse in Port St. Lucie

Kolter Homes Unveils the New Clubhouse at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Marking a New Chapter in Luxury Golf Community Living

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a prominent new home builder across the Southeast, proudly announces the grand opening of the new clubhouse at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, a premier golf community in Port St. Lucie that blends refined architecture, resort-style amenities, and an elevated country club lifestyle.

A Celebration of Country Club Living

On Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents, guests, and prospective homebuyers are invited to attend the Clubhouse Grand Opening. The event will feature live entertainment, refreshments, fitness demonstrations, and guided tours that highlight the amenities and welcoming spirit of Astor Creek.

"Watching this clubhouse come to life has been truly inspiring," said Shane Dinatali, Community Director at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club. "This space represents more than just a building; it is the heart of our community, where neighbors connect, friendships grow, and the country-club lifestyle we envisioned for Astor Creek becomes a daily reality. We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished and excited to celebrate this milestone with our residents and guests."

The Centerpiece of the Community

The new clubhouse stands as the social and recreational hub of Astor Creek. Residents can enjoy full dining and bar service both indoors and poolside at the resort-style pool, set within an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.

The clubhouse also includes eight pickleball courts, two bocce courts, and tennis and basketball facilities, offering abundant opportunities for recreation and connection. A state-of-the-art fitness center powered by EGYM provides personalized wellness experiences, while a full-time Lifestyle Coordinator curates a year-round calendar of events and activities.

Golf Excellence and Thoughtful Home Design

Each new home at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club includes a golf membership that provides full access to the community's 18-hole championship golf course, designed by award-winning architect Chris Wilczynski. The course's sculpted contours and strategic layout offer both beauty and challenge for players of every skill level.

Homebuyers at Astor Creek can choose to build and personalize their new home with Kolter's design options or select from a variety of move-in-ready homes available for immediate move-in. Every residence reflects Kolter Homes' commitment to craftsmanship, livability, and timeless design.

The community features deeper homesites with no back-to-back neighbors, offering exceptional privacy and premium outdoor living spaces. These spacious homesites allow residents to create personalized retreats that embrace Florida's indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Astor Creek also showcases Kolter's largest floorplan and home collection, with expansive layouts and elegant architectural designs that enhance the neighborhood's luxury aesthetic. Open-concept interiors, sophisticated finishes, and flexible living areas create homes that blend modern design with the relaxed spirit of country club living.

A New Standard for Golf Community Living

With the completion of the clubhouse, Astor Creek Golf & Country Club continues to set a new benchmark for luxury golf communities in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Offering championship golf, resort-style amenities, and an active, connected lifestyle, Astor Creek embodies the essence of Kolter Homes' Built Around You philosophy.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

