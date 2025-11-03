San Bernardino City Unified School District Broadens Collaboration With Discovery Education To Advance STEAM Learning for All Students

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / California's San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) today announced it has broadened its collaboration with Discovery Education to advance STEAM education across the district. Through this expanded partnership the district has doubled the number of schools using a suite of innovative digital tools that engage students and drive academic achievement. Discovery Education is the maker of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

Located in the heart of San Bernardino, California, SBCUSD provides a comprehensive education through a diverse array of academic programs and innovative learning pathways serving nearly 50,000 students. Guided by a commitment to equity, safety, and collaboration, SBCUSD's dedicated educators foster an inclusive environment where every student is encouraged to discover their unique strengths and pursue excellence. The district's family-centered approach and strong community partnerships empower students to thrive academically and socially, nurturing responsible citizenship and lifelong learning. Through its Vision 2030 initiative, SBCUSD celebrates cultural diversity and invests in creative, resilient teaching practices that prepare students to succeed in school, career, and life.

To support the principles of the Vision 2030 initiative and prepare district students for success beyond graduation, SBCUSD has created a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) program. SBCUSD's STEAM program fosters problem solving, inquiry, creativity, and innovation in order to prepare students for both college and career.

To support SBCUSD's STEAM program, district leaders sought additional digital resources that would engage students in interdisciplinary STEAM learning in new and innovative ways. Following a review of potential solutions, the district moved to integrate Discovery Education Experience into 11 additional schools, bringing the total number of schools in the district using this resource to 21.

The essential companion for engaged classrooms, Discovery Education Experience is a supplemental cross-curricular digital resource that inspires teachers, motivates students, and supports instruction in all academic disciplines. Designed expressly for K-12 schools, Experience delivers all-in-one, ready-to-teach lessons and strategies, exciting career exploration resources, standards-aligned content, and flexible tools for differentiation and assessment. Earlier this year, Discovery Education announced a host of new enhancements to Discovery Education Experience that includes new tools and resources, AI technology, additional career explorations, and more.

Discovery Education Experience will be used alongside two other Discovery Education solutions already used in classrooms across the district: Discovery Education Science Techbook and Mystery Science.

"It's critical for us to offer students engaging STEAM lessons that connect classroom instruction to the real world and that build the critical skills needed for future success" said Caitlin Arakawa, STEAM Program Specialist at SBCUSD. "We are excited to deepen our partnership with Discovery Education and bring these powerful tools to more classrooms across the district."

SBCUSD educators using the new solutions from Discovery Education will receive dedicated professional development from the company's team of professional learning experts. These learning opportunities for teachers help schools recognize the full return on their edtech investment. Through Discovery Education's interactive professional development sessions, participants will learn best practices for integrating their new digital resources into instruction. Effective professional learning increases student engagement and supports the continued academic development of all students.

In addition, all educators using Discovery Education's digital resources have access to the Discovery Educator Network or DEN. A global community of education professionals, the DEN connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration. Recently, the DEN celebrated 20 years of connecting educators to their most valuable resource: each other. Educators interested in learning more about this powerful professional learning community and joining the DEN can learn more here.

"Discovery Education is proud to support San Bernardino City Unified School District's work to create a world-class STEAM program," said Rachel Merten, Discovery Education Account Executive. "The expansion of this long-term partnership will help scale the tremendous work already underway."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

