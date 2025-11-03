Acquisition Expands UPS Healthcare's Quality Focused, Patient Driven Cold Chain and Pharma Capabilities across North America and around the worldATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG"), a leading North American supply chain management company headquartered in Canada and offering customized third-party logistics and specialized cold chain transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. Under the terms of the acquisition, AHG shareholders receive CAD $55.00 per share in cash, representing a total purchase price of approximately CAD $2.2 billion (USD $1.6 billion).This acquisition underscores UPS's commitment to providing global specialty capabilities as a leading provider of complex healthcare logistics. With the addition of AHG's specialized cold chain network and expertise, UPS Healthcare customers will benefit from reduced transit times, enhanced end-to-end visibility, deepened global reach, and leading quality assurance."At UPS Healthcare, we are relentlessly focused on quality, improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare delivery, and we are thrilled that Andlauer Healthcare Group, and its talented employees, share that focus," said Kate Gutmann, EVP and President of International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions for UPS. "We will provide industry-leading services to our global customers, built on a foundation of quality, precision, and speed all designed to help manage high-value, temperature-sensitive treatments."Michael Andlauer, founder and CEO of AHG, will lead UPS Canada Healthcare and AHG to expand the businesses' specialized capabilities and meet the needs of healthcare customers. His track record and commitment to excellence further strengthen our capabilities and drive continued innovation.For more information about UPS Healthcare's innovations and customer-driven solutions, visit Healthcare.ups.com and about.ups.com.About UPSUPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest companies, with 2024 revenue of $91.1 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, "Moving our world forward by delivering what matters," the company's approximately 490,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at ups.com, about.ups.com and investors.ups.com.About UPS HealthcareUPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled healthcare logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. Services include inventory management, cold chain packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, and lab and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its UPS® Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit Healthcare.ups.com for more information.ContactsUPS Media Relations404-828-7123pr@ups.com

