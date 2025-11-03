Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929198 | ISIN: US9113121068 | Ticker-Symbol: UPAB
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 16:58
81,37 Euro
-2,70 % -2,26
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,3881,4817:07
81,3081,5717:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE
ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP INC32,600-0,61 %
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC81,37-2,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.