Launched today at the Scopism Service North Conference in Manchester, UK, the report finds that 85% of organizations now use AI in key SIAM processes, while also highlighting integration and data privacy roadblocks

Stefanini Group, a global tech consulting company with strong expertise in digital transformation and artificial intelligence solutions, and Scopism, a global leader in Service Integration and Management (SIAM) best practices, today announced the release of the Global SIAM Survey 2025 White Paper. The eighth annual report, sponsored by Stefanini, was launched and presented by a panel at the Scopism Service North Conference in Manchester, UK, and provides unrivalled insights into SIAM adoption, maturity, and emerging trends worldwide.

The survey continues to track the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on SIAM models. Results show that while reported use of AI in SIAM models overall has remained stable, AI adoption within specific areas, such as incident management, has increased significantly, with 85% of organizations now reporting AI use. At the same time, respondents noted that challenges around integration (74% of respondents), cost (64%) and data privacy (50%) remain major considerations.

This year's white paper also explores:

Expected benefits, challenges and timelines for organizations planning to adopt SIAM.

Adoption journeys, structures, benefits achieved, and lessons learned among organizations already using SIAM.

Insights into client expectations, challenges and the skills required to deliver SIAM successfully from SIAM consultancy and solution providers.

The 2025 survey paints a detailed picture of the evolving SIAM sector by gathering responses from 232 participants from a diverse array of industries and organizations across 34 countries.

"At Stefanini, we believe SIAM is critical to enabling organizations to deliver consistent, integrated services in complex multi-supplier environments," said Farlei Kothe, CEO at Stefanini North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. "The 2025 survey highlights how AI and automation are reshaping SIAM adoption, but also reminds us that success requires strong governance and collaboration. We are proud to support the global SIAM community with insights that drive meaningful progress."

"The Global SIAM Survey continues to evolve alongside the community it represents. This year's results show both the growing maturity of SIAM practices and the real challenges organizations face in adopting new technologies such as AI," said Claire Agutter, the founder and director of Scopism. "We are delighted to work with Stefanini to bring these insights to practitioners worldwide, helping them to learn from each other and advance their SIAM journeys."

According to Claire, 2026 will see SIAM continue to evolve and mature. "SIAM practices will need to incorporate the growing adoption of experience management, and there will also be a much tighter focus on the return on investment for AI spend, looking at the value that AI and automation are delivering across the supplier ecosystem. We expect MSPs to respond to these trends with an increased focus on SIAM-related products and 'SIAM as a service' offerings. SIAM adoption will continue to grow around the globe, with North America experiencing rapid increases."

The Global SIAM Survey 2025 White Paper is now available to download at: https://scopism.circle.so/c/global-siam-surveys-5de2c9/scopism-stefanini-group-global-siam-survey-2025.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a Global Tech Consulting Company that offers a wide range of solutions with a co-creative approach and a constant focus on delivering results. The company supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys and in achieving operational excellence. With a portfolio fully powered by AI, the Stefanini Group brings together its broad offering across seven business units: Technology, Cyber, Data Analytics, Financial Tech, Operations, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

About Scopism

Scopism is the home of best practices for service integration and management (SIAM). We support the SIAM community with events, advisory services, and up-to-date resources, including the SIAM Foundation and Professional Body of Knowledge. Through the Scopism SIAM Community, practitioners worldwide can connect, share experiences, and shape the future of SIAM. Learn more: www.scopism.com

