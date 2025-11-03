The Schiller Kessler Group: Florida's New Speeding Law Cracks Down on Super Speeders

Speeding drivers will face increased fines and jail time courtesy of Florida's newest driver safety law.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Speedsters in Florida are at risk for more than a slap on the wrist these days. On July 1st, the effects of Florida's Super Speeder Law went into effect.

This law, outlined in House Bill 351 , notes that Florida drivers caught driving more than 50 miles per hour over posted speed limits may face fines of up to $1,000. Speedsters even risk serving up to 90 days in jail if they're accused of repeated speeding offenses.

These consequences also apply to anyone driving over 100 miles per hour, regardless of the posted speed limit.

What prompted the state to pass House Bill 351? State legislators and police officers have witnessed a sharp uptick in speeding offenses over the past several years. They are concerned about drivers who are treating the state's highways like their personal drag strips.

While the previous punishments implemented against speeders didn't discourage these behaviors, the state hopes that harsher penalties and the risk of jail time will encourage speeding drivers to consider their surroundings more carefully.

There's a chance that the shock of these severe fines may put a dent in the number of tickets issued against violators by the end of the year. Anyone who's been in an accident with a speeding driver has the right to take legal action against the offender responsible for their injuries, property loss, and other expenses.

