Red Lab, LLC: Virlo Launches Trends & Virality API, Unlocking Real-Time Insights Into Short-Form Video Culture

Virlo, the short-form analytics platform known as the "Bloomberg for Short-Form Data," has officially launched its Trends & Virality API - a developer-first solution providing real-time access to short-form video trends across TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The new API allows developers, researchers, and data-driven brands to programmatically track what's going viral, identify emerging niches, and analyze the speed and spread of cultu

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Virlo, the company building the "Bloomberg for Short-Form Video," today announced the launch of its Trends & Virality API, a developer-first product providing real-time access to the cultural pulse of the internet. Available now at dev.virlo.ai, the API allows users to programmatically monitor short-form trends, viral videos, and emerging content niches across TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Virlo Trends & Virality API Dashboard - Real-Time Short-Form Analytics

Screenshot of Virlo's developer API homepage showing real-time short-form video trend data and cultural analytics across TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

The API offers structured endpoints for:

Trending Niches & Virality Scores: Identify which content categories are accelerating in engagement.

Cultural Velocity: Measure how fast trends rise or decay across platforms.

Historical Tracking: Compare how past trends evolved to forecast what's next.

"Our vision is to make the internet's cultural layer measurable," said Nic Mauro, Co-Founder of Virlo. "Every day, short-form platforms dictate what the world talks about, buys, and believes. With the Virlo API, we're giving developers and analysts the same level of visibility into cultural markets that Bloomberg gives traders into financial ones."

Built with researchers, agencies, and product teams in mind, the API bridges a major gap between social data and cultural understanding. Early access partners have used it to enhance brand intelligence systems, feed data pipelines for predictive research, and even power new creative tools that respond dynamically to emerging trends.

Developers can explore documentation, authentication guides, and example use cases at dev.virlo.ai.

About Virlo

Virlo is a data platform that tracks short-form video trends across TikTok and YouTube Shorts, surfacing viral niches, emerging patterns, and cultural shifts in real time. By combining data aggregation, analysis, and AI-driven insight, Virlo helps creators, brands, and researchers understand what's happening on short-form video platforms in the aggregate.

Contact Information

Nicolas Mauro

Founder

nic@virlo.ai

6178724352





SOURCE: Red Lab, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/virlo-launches-trends-and-virality-api-unlocking-real-time-insigh-1094489