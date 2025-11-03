SBDI Publishing: New Book Exposes How Ignorance Became a Political Weapon in America

Weaponization of Ignorance: How Lies and Misinformation Divided America

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / In an era when facts compete with falsehoods for public trust, Weaponization of Ignorance: How Lies and Misinformation Divided America offers a timely and piercing look at how disinformation has undermined American democracy and the nation's shared sense of truth.

Written by researcher and author Stephen M. Fry, Ph.D., the book examines how the political right-and the partisan media ecosystem that supports it-has exploited cognitive bias, identity politics, and emotional manipulation to divide the nation and erode confidence in democratic institutions. Based on decades of interdisciplinary research in psychology, political science, and media studies, Fry reveals how propaganda has evolved into a deliberate political tool capable of shaping perception, loyalty, and belief.

"Ignorance today isn't simply the absence of knowledge," Fry writes. "It's the product of disinformation-carefully cultivated and weaponized to serve the political narrative."

The book explores:

How partisan media and social algorithms amplify falsehoods

Why educated people believe disinformation and reject credible sources

How psychological vulnerabilities are exploited for political gain

What we can do to rebuild truth, trust, and civic discourse

Accessible yet deeply researched, Weaponization of Ignorance avoids partisan vilification. Instead, it offers an empathetic basis for understanding why friends, neighbors, and family members can seem to be living in an alternate reality-and how they can respond constructively without deepening division.

Fry's synthesis bridges scientific insight and the lived experience of modern American politics. The result is a book that empowers readers to recognize manipulation, question sources, and help rebuild a shared commitment to truth.

About the Author

Stephen M. Fry, Ph.D., is a physicist, technologist, entrepreneur, and author with over four decades of experience in research, corporate leadership, and publishing. A research-trained writer and concerned American citizen, Fry has focused in recent years on how misinformation and media manipulation can divide society. He holds a Ph.D. in Quantum Electronics and has authored nine technical books. He lives in El Dorado Hills, California, with his wife, and their border collie.

Availability

Paperback available November 1, 2025, on Amazon

Kindle edition releasing early 2026

ISBN: 978-0-9858286-5-3

