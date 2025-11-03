Spexi and SkyWatch Partner to Bring First-Ever Standardized Drone Imagery to Esri and SkyWatch Users

Spexi is the only provider to offer standardized drone imagery at scale in North America through the SkyWatch platform and Content Store.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Spexi , the platform behind North America's largest and fastest-growing standardized ultra-high-resolution drone imagery network, today announced a partnership with SkyWatch , the world's leading geospatial data aggregation platform.

Spexi captures high-resolution aerial imagery on demand through a distributed network of drone operators, combining geospatial expertise with drone automation software to support real-world applications in local government operations, insurance, energy & infrastructure management, disaster response, extended reality development, and more.

With the integration of Spexi's data into Content Store and its other applications, SkyWatch now brings together satellite, traditional aerial, and drone imagery, giving users a fully integrated suite of Earth observational data. Users will be able to browse, purchase, and integrate Spexi's detailed ortho imagery, capturing features at 30x better resolution and in areas as small as 25 acres, at a faster speed and scale that was previously difficult to achieve.

"Esri has built one of the most influential ecosystems in geospatial intelligence, and through SkyWatch's Content Store for ArcGIS, we're thrilled that Spexi imagery will now reach those users directly," said Bill Lakeland, CEO of Spexi. "At the same time, making Spexi's imagery available to SkyWatch's own customers extends our mission to deliver accessible, high-resolution data that supports critical decisions across industries."

Built and powered by SkyWatch, Content Store enables access to Earth observation imagery and data for Esri's global ArcGIS user base. The addition of Spexi's ultra-high-resolution drone imagery broadens the dataset available, offering greater precision and coverage across diverse applications.

"SkyWatch's platform was built to simplify access to Earth observation data for organizations everywhere," said James Slifierz, CEO and Co-Founder of SkyWatch. "By integrating Spexi's ultra-high-resolution drone imagery, we're expanding what users can do, wherever they work, by bringing together satellite, aerial, and drone data through a single, connected infrastructure that makes the world's imagery easier to access and use."

About Spexi:

Spexi Geospatial is a Vancouver-based technology company revolutionizing Earth imagery through its global network of drone pilots. By utilizing automated drone systems and cutting-edge software, Spexi delivers ultra-high-resolution aerial imagery that is 30x higher resolution than traditional options, as detailed as 2.8 centimeters per pixel and in areas as small as 25 acres. This imagery supports organizations and companies in disaster preparedness, smart city planning, infrastructure inspection, resource monitoring, gaming, and countless other AI applications. Spexi has raised $20.5M USD from investors, including Blockchange Ventures, FJ Labs, Protocol Labs, Moonshots Capital, and Alliance.

About SkyWatch:

SkyWatch is on a mission to make Earth observation and remote sensing data accessible to the world. Every day, hundreds of trillions of pixels are captured from space, and SkyWatch builds the infrastructure that connects this data to the organizations and developers who use it. Through its unified platform, SkyWatch provides seamless access to Earth observation imagery and powers Content Store for ArcGIS, simplifying data discovery and delivery for Esri ArcGIS users.





