1st Commercial Credit, LLC: 1st Commercial Credit Funds a $10M Sales Ledger Line for a PE-Owned Company, Providing Non-Dilutive Working Capital to Support Growth, Acquisitions, and Liquidity Needs While Bridging the $3M-$20M ABL Gap for Middle-Market and

1st Commercial Credit Funds $10 Million Sales Ledger Line for an Importer of Mobile Accessories

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / 1st Commercial Credit, LLC, a leading provider of receivables-based financing solutions, is pleased to announce the funding of a $10,000,000 Sales Ledger Line of Credit for a company owned by a Private Equity group. This transaction represents another milestone under 1st Commercial Credit's recently introduced Sales Ledger Line of Credit program, designed to deliver flexible, non-dilutive working capital to middle-market businesses and sponsor-backed portfolio companies.

1st Commercial Credit funds $10M Sales Ledger Line for PE-backed firm, boosting non-dilutive growth.

1st Commercial Credit, LLC has funded a $10,000,000 Sales Ledger Line of Credit for a private equity-owned portfolio company. This new facility provides scalable, non-dilutive working capital to support growth, acquisitions, and seasonal liquidity.

The newly funded facility will provide the company with enhanced liquidity to support rapid growth, manage seasonal cash flow fluctuations, and strengthen supplier relationships-all without requiring equity dilution or traditional bank leverage.

"Our Sales Ledger Line of Credit program was built specifically to meet the needs of companies that require scalable working capital but prefer to avoid covenant-heavy bank debt or ownership dilution," said Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit. "Private equity groups are increasingly turning to receivables-based structures like ours to fund organic growth and add-on acquisitions across their portfolios."

Unlike traditional asset-based lending, 1st Commercial Credit's Sales Ledger Line allows borrowers to access liquidity directly from their receivables ledger, giving them full control over credit and collections while receiving continuous funding flexibility. The structure functions as a revolving receivable-purchase facility with advance rates up to 90%, tailored for companies generating over $3 million in monthly accounts receivable.

The transaction underscores 1st Commercial Credit's commitment to providing innovative working capital solutions that align with the financial strategies of private equity firms and middle-market management teams.

"This $10 million line marks another success in our mission to bridge the $3M-$20M ABL gap," Esqueda added. "We're proud to provide private equity sponsors with a reliable, non-dilutive financing option that enhances portfolio value and operational agility."

About 1st Commercial Credit

1st Commercial Credit is a leading non-bank owned finance company specializing in invoice factoring, asset-based lending, purchase order financing, and supply chain funding. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company provides working capital solutions to businesses across North America and internationally through its senior credit facilities and affiliated entities.

With over two decades of experience, 1st Commercial Credit has funded billions of dollars in receivables across industries including staffing, manufacturing, distribution, importing, and transportation, offering fast, flexible, and innovative funding structures. For more information, please call 1 800 876 6071.

SOURCE: 1st Commercial Credit, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/1st-commercial-credit-funds-a-10m-sales-ledger-line-for-a-pe-owned-c-1096182