Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has secured its first military aircraft reservation, with an undisclosed defence contractor reserving three Airlander 10 aircraft. This marks the first breakthrough into HAV's $3.7bn military pipeline, adding to existing civil reservations worth $2bn. Defence technology is rapidly evolving and the Airlander 10 presents operators with options for persistent surveillance (five-day endurance), elevated sensing (three-tonne payload) and drone warfare capabilities. With first deliveries targeted for 2029, military reservations should strengthen HAV's position for raising the c £310m required for production and the type certification programme.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...