The EU has announced a bold production target of 10mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030 and also plans to import a further 10mtpa in the same year, which would make it a major demand centre in the context of the global hydrogen market. This reports analyses Europe's upcoming production capacity and emerging demand sectors to assess whether the region will reach its ambitious targets.

Currently, Europe holds 130ktpa of active capacity, with a further 21mtpa of capacity with announced start years by the end of the decade. This statistic reflects the rapid rate of new project announcements in recent years, but the ongoing challenge of executing projects in the current market environment. However, it is notable that Europe accounts for 24% of global post-feasibility capacity, illustrating its strong standing in the global market and the impact of its expansive policy support.

Key Highlights

However, Europe's 2030 capacity outlook has remained largely stable, reflecting the impact of strong policy and regulatory support in boosting industry confidence despite wider market challenges.

In fact, an analysis of project activity across the region reveals that post-feasibility capacity current stands at 7.6mtpa. This represents an increase of 4.5% from the previous year, indicating the movement of projects into later stages of development.

Europe's standing within the global hydrogen market has improved in the past year, with the region accounting for 26% of total upcoming capacity and 24% of post-feasibility capacity. However, North America continues to rank first for operational capacity.

Transportation, other industrial, and iron steel are the most commonly listed end-use sectors in the region. Developers of over 650 projects reference the intended use sectors of transportation, often encompassing multiple modes of transport.

Scope

Europe's hydrogen market in a global context

Key regional projects

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers in Europe

Leading countries in Europe for low-carbon hydrogen production

Key companies and future leaders operating in Europe's hydrogen market

Intended use sectors for European hydrogen

Hydrogen policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive summary

Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Low Carbon Hydrogen Market

Europe in a global context

Regional breakdown of low-carbon hydrogen capacity

Leading countries in the hydrogen market

Largest upcoming projects globally

Largest upcoming projects in Europe

European hydrogen capacity in high and low-case scenarios

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

Demand in Key Application Areas

Current hydrogen demand across EU countries

Expected allocation of hydrogen across end-use sectors

Transportation

Marine shipping

Iron and steel

Chemicals

Power generation

Hydrogen pipelines

Policy and Funding Analysis

European hydrogen policy framework

EU cross value chain hydrogen policies

EU funding landscape

Hydrogen national targets

National hydrogen policies

International agreements and partnerships

Companies Featured

Enagas SA

Eni SpA

GazelEnergie SAS

Terega SA

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

Cummins Inc

EcoSolifer AG

European Energy ASA

Thyseenkrupp AG

Vier Gas Transport GmbH

Hive Energy Ltd

ArcelorMittal SA

Fertiberia SA

Skovgaard Energy ApS

BP Plc

Deltalinqs

Exxon Mobil Corp

Koninklijke Vopak NV

L'Air Liquide SA

Shell plc

Onyx Power Group Ltd

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Equinor ASA

Vargas Energy Ltd

Orsted AS

Uniper SE

Lhyfe SA.

