Innovative Payment Solutions: IPSIPAY to launch next-generation Crypto Payment Platform

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (Trading Symbol 'IPSI' on OTCID), a provider of digital payment and fintech solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Crypto Payment Platform, designed to provide IPSI's clients including those in online gaming, iGaming, and sportsbook sectors with seamless, compliant, and secure cryptocurrency payment capabilities.

This new platform enables operators to accept and process digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and other major cryptocurrencies in real time, while offering automatic conversion to fiat currencies and full integration with existing IPSI merchant services.

Transforming Digital Commerce into Gaming and Beyond

The IPSI Crypto Payment Platform bridges the gap between traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering instant wallet-based transactions, multi-currency support, and built-in anti-fraud and KYC compliance features. The platform's API suite allows operators to embed crypto payment options directly within their checkout flows, gaming wallets, or mobile apps offering customers faster deposits, withdrawals, and rewards.

"Our new crypto payment platform marks a major milestone in IPSI's expansion into digital assets and real-time payments," said William D. Corbett, Chairman and CEO of IPSI. "This solution not only enhances transaction efficiency and customer experience but also positions IPSI and its partners at the forefront of innovation in regulated online gaming and digital commerce."

The Company plans to integrate the new crypto capabilities across its current and future client base, particularly within its fast-growing ecosystem of gaming and sportsbook merchants. IPSI's platform is built to support full transparency and compliance with evolving financial and regulatory standards in the U.S. and abroad.

"This launch reflects IPSI's continued focus on bringing future-ready payment infrastructure to industries that demand speed, security, and scalability," added Corbett. "We believe this platform will open new revenue streams for our merchants and significantly expand our presence in the gaming and fintech sectors."

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI)

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. is a Nevada-based fintech company delivering secure, real-time payment processing, merchant services, and cross-border digital payment solutions. IPSI provides advanced technologies that empower businesses across industries including gaming, entertainment, and financial services to accept, move, and manage money more efficiently through its integrated payment ecosystem.



