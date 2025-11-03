Coulson Aviation (USA), the world's largest aerial firefighting company and operator of the most advanced mixed fixed- and rotary-wing firefighting fleet, has developed SafeFuel, the aviation industry's first onboard system designed to verify fuel quality and detect contamination during refueling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103342390/en/

Coulson SafeFuel is the world's first patented onboard fuel-quality assurance and protection system. It continuously analyzes the product during refueling, detecting contamination or chemical degradation in real-time, preventing unsafe fuel from ever reaching the tanks.

The innovation comes amid growing safety concerns following multiple fuel-related incidents in military and commercial aviation, and recent Navy aircraft accidents under investigation.

Coulson Aviation's aircraft often operate in remote environments around the world, where the risk of contaminated or off-spec fuel is heightened. Over years of operations, the company has encountered issues ranging from water-laden Jet A and microbial growth to cross-contamination, while the industry has seen increased fuel issues, including contamination from DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) and SAP (Super Absorbent Polymer) from aging filter separators. One such incident resulted in one of Coulson's jets having an engine flameout during an overwater ferry flight, a near-disaster that underscored the absence of onboard fuel technology across aviation.

Developed and patented by Coulson's in-house team, SafeFuel integrates directly into an aircraft's single-point refueling manifold and analyzes fuel during refueling. The system verifies key parameters in real time and automatically notifies the flight crew and can halt fueling if contamination or out-of-spec readings are detected before fuel reaches the tanks. Each fueling is digitally recorded, providing traceability and a verifiable chain of custody for operators, OEMs, and regulators.

"We've spent decades designing aircraft to survive any emergency, but none of that matters if the fuel itself isn't safe," said Britt Coulson, President COO of Coulson Aviation. "As the industry transitions to Sustainable Aviation Fuels and complex global supply chains, the risks multiply and even small deviations can have catastrophic consequences. When only a few gallons of off-spec fuel can bring down a $100 million aircraft, it's time for aviation to recognize that fuel is the final unmonitored frontier. SafeFuel closes that gap permanently."

About Coulson Aviation

Coulson Aviation (USA) Inc., part of the Coulson Group, is the world's largest aerial firefighting company and a global leader in aviation innovation. For decades, Coulson has pushed the boundaries of aerial operations, introducing large-aircraft aerial firefighting, pioneering night-vision wildfire suppression, and developing advanced systems that enhance flight safety, efficiency, and environmental performance across civil and defense aviation sectors.

For more information on Coulson SafeFuel visit: http://coulsonsafefuel.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103342390/en/

Contacts:

Grace Nakazawa

grace@the-aml.com

480.694.4914