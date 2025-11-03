3 Rivers Capital: Interlight Welcomes Eric Schroeder as Director of eCommerce Marketing & Merchandising.

PITTSBURGH, PA AND HAMMOND, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Interlight, a portfolio company of 3 Rivers Capital and a leading eCommerce distributor of replacement parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Schroeder as Director of eCommerce Marketing & Merchandising.

Eric Schroeder, Director of eCommerce Marketing & Merchandising, Interlight

Eric brings more than 15 years of experience in digital strategy, eCommerce operations, and multi-channel growth. In his new role, Eric will lead Interlight's digital marketing roadmap, SEO strategy, and B2B content initiatives, helping accelerate growth and strengthen Interlight's presence in both B2B and B2C markets.

"Eric's expertise in high-SKU eCommerce environments and his proven ability to accelerate sales growth make him an ideal fit for Interlight's next stage of growth," said George Kucka, CFO at Interlight. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions as we scale."

"I'm thrilled to join Interlight at such a pivotal time," said Eric Schroeder. "There's a huge opportunity to modernize how technical buyers discover and purchase replacement parts online, and I'm excited to help scale Interlight's digital presence while building a best-in-class customer experience."

Interlight specializes in providing lighting, batteries, cables, sensors, and other replacement parts to hospitals, manufacturers, facilities managers, and technical specialists. With the backing of 3 Rivers Capital, Interlight is expanding rapidly to meet growing customer demand.

For more information about Interlight, please visit www.interlightus.com or contact mail@interlightus.com.

About 3 Rivers Capital: 3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information, please visit www.3riverscap.com or contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

