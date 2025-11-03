47% More Americans Search for Cooking Lessons Than AI Training, New Wiingy Study Finds

New Wiingy Analysis Reveals What Americans Are Really Learning in 2025, And It's Not What You'd Expect

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / In a striking counter-narrative to the tech-obsessed era, cooking has emerged as America's #1 most-learned skill, outpacing artificial intelligence by 217,000 monthly searches, a 47% lead that challenges assumptions about American learning priorities, according to a new report released today by Wiingy.

"The 25 Most-Learned Skills in America," a comprehensive analysis of 6.7 million monthly searches across 54 subjects and 12 categories, reveals that despite the AI revolution dominating headlines, Americans are prioritizing practical life skills and personal enrichment alongside career advancement.

The Top 5 Most-Learned Skills in America:

1. Cooking Takes the Crown as America's #1 Learned Skill in 2025

With 678,530 monthly searches, cooking officially tops the charts, beating out powerhouse skills like Project Management (543,510) and even AI (461,990).

But this isn't about learning how to fry an egg.

95% of cooking learners are intermediate-level, pursuing specialized cuisines, advanced baking techniques, and professional culinary skills, not just basic recipes.

Only 2% are beginners, while 3% pursue professional chef certifications and culinary school training.

2. Project Management Hits #2, Dominating the Top 25 Skills Americans Are Learning



With 543,510 monthly searches, Project Management ranks 2nd among America's most-learned skills.

The demand is robust at all experience levels: 2% beginners are diving into the basics, 63% intermediate learners are sharpening their skills with certifications like CAPM, Agile, and Scrum, while 35% seasoned professionals are advancing their expertise with PMP certifications, master's degrees, and specialized credentials.

3. AI Ranks 3rd in the list, But Loses to Cooking in America's Top Skills

With 461,990 monthly searches, AI ranks 3rd in demand across all learning levels.

About 28% are beginners exploring free courses and certifications, while 58% are intermediate learners pursuing structured courses and industry certifications.

The remaining 14% are advanced professionals seeking master's degrees and AI specializations, reflecting AI's broad appeal to both newcomers and seasoned experts.

4. Accounting vs Economics: Accounting grabs the 4th Spot in the list, Economics Fades

Accounting ranks 4th in search volume, totaling 584,520 monthly searches.

The overwhelming majority (91%) are intermediate learners enhancing skills through certifications in QuickBooks, bookkeeping, and tax preparation, while 7% pursue advanced certifications like CPA and CMA.

Only 2% are beginners exploring foundational accounting courses.

5. Cybersecurity takes the 5th spot in the list with 419K Searches

Cybersecurity ranks 5th among top skills with 419,000 monthly searches, showing strong demand for career-focused learning.

Learners are primarily intermediate (70%), pursuing certifications and job-ready skills, while 21% advanced users focus on degrees and specializations, and 9% beginners explore fundamentals.

The 6th to 10th spots in the list of The 25 Most-Learned Skills in America are taken by Swimming, Python Programming, AI Tools, Data Science, and Piano, reflecting the growing demand for both technical proficiency and creative expression.

To explore the full list of the top 25 in-demand skills and categories flourishing in America, you can view the complete report here: https://wiingy.com/research/25-most-learned-skills-in-america-2025/

