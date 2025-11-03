Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of KITE (Kite AI) on November 3. KITE/USDT spot trading, KITE/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading, and KITE/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11771/272981_a495056f24850a1c_001full.jpg

Kite AI is building a blockchain for agentic payments, a foundational platform where autonomous AI agents can operate with verifiable identity, programmable governance, and seamless payments. It introduces a complete solution, known as the SPACE framework, for the agentic economy, which means Stablecoin-native, Programmable constraints, Agent-first authentication, Compliance-ready, and Economically viable micropayments.

The Kite AI blockchain is a PoS EVM-compatible Layer1 that serves as a low-cost, real-time payment mechanism and coordination layer necessary for autonomous agents to interoperate. Alongside the Layer1 is a suite of modules that expose curated AI services to users. Modules operate as semi-independent communities that interact with the Layer1 for settlement and attribution, while providing specialized environments tailored to particular verticals.

Kite AI's native token, KITE, has a total supply of 10 billion tokens. At TGE, KITE can be used to activate modules, enter the Kite AI ecosystem, and incentivize ecosystem contributors. More utilities of KITE will be rolled out at mainnet launch, when it can be used for AI services commissions, staking, and governance.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272981

SOURCE: HTX