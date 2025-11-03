Geekvape is proud to announce that its latest product, SOUL II, has been awarded the 2025 MUSE Design Gold Award, one of the most influential honors in the global creative industry. Often referred to as the "Oscars of the design world," the MUSE Awards recognize outstanding design and innovation. This achievement highlights Geekvape's strong brand presence and continuous pursuit of excellence.

Redefining Style and Experience

SOUL II stands out with its minimalist yet refined design that combines modern aesthetics with a comfortable grip. Subtle color tones, smooth aluminum alloy, and innovative finishing give the device a stylish, high-tech appeal. Beyond appearance, SOUL II is crafted around user needs. Interchangeable mouthpieces, magnetic pod connection, visible e-liquid window, and high-capacity battery all contribute to a convenient, reliable, and personalized vaping experience.

A Team Effort, A Shared Honor

This award is not only a recognition of the product itself but also a celebration of the entire Geekvape team. From research and design to production and marketing, every contribution made SOUL II possible and helped it gain international recognition.

Strengthening Brand Influence

Winning the MUSE Gold Award enhances Geekvape's reputation in the global market. It reflects not only our ability to innovate but also the trust and recognition of consumers and industry professionals worldwide. This milestone strengthens the brand's position as a leader in the vaping industry.

Looking Ahead

For Geekvape, the honor is both an achievement and a new beginning. With SOUL II's success, we remain committed to user-centered design and technological innovation, aiming to deliver smarter, more stylish, and more reliable products for global consumers.

Geekvape will continue to move forward with confidence, building on this recognition to reach new heights in design and brand influence.

