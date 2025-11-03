Calgary Movers Pro Observes Rise in Relocations as Bank of Canada Cuts Key Rate to 2.25%

The Bank of Canada's recent decision to reduce interest rate to 2.25 percent, Calgary's real estate and relocation markets are showing early signs of renewed momentum. As borrowing costs drop, more homeowners are re-evaluating their housing plans - and local moving specialists, including Calgary Movers Pro, are witnessing a measurable increase in activity across the city.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Following the Bank of Canada's October 29 decision to reduce its key overnight rate from 2.50 percent to 2.25 percent, Calgary's housing and relocation markets are already showing renewed activity. As borrowing costs ease, more homeowners are reconsidering property purchases and upgrades - and moving companies such as Calgary Movers Pro are seeing an early rise in demand across multiple communities.

Lower borrowing costs spark activity," says founder Andrei Demy. "When variable mortgage rates improve and fixed-rate terms look more favourable, families start thinking: 'This is the moment to move.' We're seeing clients who had been on hold now booking moves from areas like Mahogany and Seton into neighbourhoods such as Sage Hill and Kincora."

The rate adjustment reflects broader economic challenges: Alberta's economy, as part of Canada's national picture, deals with a slowing labour market and trade-related uncertainties. The Bank of Canada said the cut was appropriate given soft employment gains and moderating inflation - Trading Economics

Calgary Movers Pro, founded in 1994 and having completed more than 100 000 relocations, notes that many clients are now looking for larger homes or upgraded neighbourhoods, freed by the combination of improved financing conditions and changing personal circumstances. "We've handled full-size three-bedroom moves from Legacy into north Calgary's newer developments in the past week," Demy adds.

The company serves the entire Calgary region - from SE communities such as Mahogany, Auburn Bay and Seton to NW neighbourhoods including Sage Hill, Panorama Hills and Hamptons - positioning itself to assist homeowners throughout market shifts. With affordability and space still major deciding factors for Calgary residents, moving firms like Calgary Movers Pro are experiencing early signs of a relocation boost.

While economists debate whether lower rates will trigger a housing surge or merely provide breathing room, local industry players are already adjusting. Calgary Movers Pro reports that its phone lines have seen higher call volume this month, and same-week bookings have become more common. "The variable-rate relief and fixed-term renewal window is giving people a green light," says Demy.

SOURCE: Calgary Movers Pro

