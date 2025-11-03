AAPEX, Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, is the first to bring timing belt in oil (TBIO) technology to the N.A. automotive aftermarket with coverage for more than 2 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles with turbocharged engines.

Invented by Dayco as a solution for OEMs, a growing number of vehicles equipped with the technology are now hitting their service intervals, creating a massive opportunity for the aftermarket.

Unlike traditional dry timing belts, a timing belt in oil operates submerged in motor oil on the wet side of the engine. The result of rigorous OE-level design that combines the best of belt and chain performance inside the engine, Dayco's hybrid approach enabled OEMs to transform how engines are built. TBIO gave automakers the flexibility to downsize, reduce vehicle weight, and improve noise, vibration, and harshness characteristics-all while delivering lasting durability.

Similar to its OE counterpart, Dayco's new aftermarket timing belt in oil offers exceptional strength, stiffness and wear resistance-even under the most grueling road conditions. With proven reliability, this innovation is designed for accurate timing, minimal elongation and optimal fuel efficiency, delivering a quieter, smoother and more responsive ride for modern vehicles.

"As the original OE supplier and first to market in the aftermarket, we've leveraged our expertise in belt and chain technology to create this game-changing product," said Audrey Harling, Vice President and Managing Director, Dayco North America Aftermarket. "We are excited that our first timing belt in oil applications for the aftermarket are here, and we plan to launch additional part numbers to align with the growing number of timing belt in oil-equipped vehicles on the road."

Dayco Timing Belt in Oil Product Features

OE-matching tolerances for precise engine component timing and reduced power loss

Superior oil and temperature resistance compared to belts and chains, extending service life and minimizing installation risks

Improved system dynamics, reducing vibrations and enhancing responsiveness and fuel efficiency

Benefits for the Aftermarket

As advanced engines become more common across vehicle platforms, timing belt in oil systems will grow in popularity and unlock new opportunities for the repair industry. Consumers likely aren't aware their vehicle has a timing belt in oil - which presents an untapped avenue for repair shops and distributors to educate motorists and offer timely replacement with OEM-grade parts.

"With Dayco's OE experience and first-to-market positioning, aftermarket distributors now have access to trusted technology that provides a competitive edge for meeting modern repair shop demands," said Harling.

To learn more about Dayco's timing belt in oil, contact your local Dayco representative, visit the company's featured product details online or watch their latest video here.

Dayco's new timing belt in oil is available for more than 2 million Ford and Lincoln turbocharged 1.5, 2.7 and 3.0L engines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

By formulating a belt that works inside the engine like a chain, this Dayco invention has enabled OEMs to downsize the engine, decrease weight and create a quieter, smoother driving experience.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Dayco's 120 years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything they do.

Dayco has more than 30 locations in 20 countries and over 1,900 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company's website at www.dayco.com.

