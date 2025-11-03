Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|BATT
|Dark Star Minerals Inc.
|Thursday November 6, 2025
|BLO
|Cannabix Technologies Inc.
|FNI
|Fathom Nickel Inc.
|NXT
|NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.
|PLAS
|PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.
|PPB
|P2P Group Ltd.
|REK.U
|Rektron Group Inc.
|TROY
|Troy Minerals Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
