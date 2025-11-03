Morocco could install up to 28.6 GW of distributed solar, producing 66.8 TWh of electricity and creating a $31 billion market, according to new research that calls for rapid regulatory action to unlock this potential.From pv magazine France A study by the Imal Initiative for Climate and Development, authored by Anas Hmimad and Rachid Ennassiri, assessed Morocco's decentralized renewable energy systems (DERS) across 12 regions, using rooftop solar as the main focus. The researchers modeled three deployment scenarios -optimistic, median, and pessimistic - estimating power output, capacity, emissions ...

