GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, will present its latest breakthroughs in AI-driven facial and voice recognition, power management, and consumer applications, at this year's Embedded World North America.

This is the second running of EWNA, with the expo taking place in Anaheim, CA, from the 4th of November. GigaDevice's technology will be on display at Booth #6085 throughout the three-day exhibition. Like its European sister show, the event brings together many of the leading developers and system architects from across the embedded electronics sector.

GigaDevice's demonstrations will highlight the performance and versatility of its GD32 MCU family across several demanding applications:

Edge AI Recognition Systems: GigaDevice will showcase facial and voice recognition solutions powered by its high-performance GD32H7 general purpose MCU series. The voice recognition solution utilizes the Sensory engine for keyword training, supporting multiple keywords and languages. The facial recognition solution adopts the open-source Swift Yolo model, achieving a mean average precision of 97.9% and a single inference time of 77ms on the GD32H759 development board.

Advanced Digital Power Solutions: The company will showcase its advances in power supply technologies, including developments from its newly announced Digital Power Joint Lab established in collaboration with Navitas Semiconductor. A centerpiece demonstration will feature a 12kW AI server power solution, developed using GigaDevice's GD32G553 MCU, Navitas GaNSafe ICs, and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs. This solution targets AI servers, conventional servers, and hyperscale data centers. Designed with a compact and optimized architecture, the 12kW model meets OCP, ORv3, and CRPS standards, surpasses the 80 PLUS® "Ruby" efficiency benchmark, and achieves an impressive peak efficiency of 97.8%.

Interactive Consumer Electronics Control: GigaDevice will also feature a versatile solution for compact and feature rich consumer devices. This demonstration centers on a system with a 1.47" TFT-LCD screen, showcasing a sophisticated UI and multiple interaction methods, including touch control and haptic feedback, all managed by the highly cost-effective GD32C231 MCU.

"Embedded World North America is an important platform for us, and our expanded presence this year highlights our deep commitment to the Americas market," said Shahram Mehraban, VP and General Manager of GigaDevice Americas region. "Whether it's enabling complex AI at the edge, delivering advanced control in digital power, or creating rich, interactive experiences for consumer applications, GigaDevice provides the core technologies that help our customers innovate faster."

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

