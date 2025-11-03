New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Nostra.ai, the leading Edge Intelligence platform empowering ecommerce brands to maximize site performance and revenue, today announced the appointment of Ray Chau as Head of Marketing.

Ray brings a proven track record of scaling high-growth direct-to-consumer brands, having led ecommerce, lifecycle marketing, and retention at Ten Thousand and Bokksu. His experience spans brand storytelling, conversion optimization, and performance strategy, bridging the creative and technical sides of digital growth.

Having used Nostra.ai firsthand during his tenure at Ten Thousand, Chau directly witnessed its transformative impact, cutting product detail page load times from five seconds to one, even on content-rich, multi-product pages.

"Ray has been on both sides of the table, as a customer who's felt the frustration of slow site performance and as a strategist who knows how speed drives conversion," said Arthur Root, CEO of Nostra.ai. "His ability to connect technical performance with brand storytelling will amplify how Nostra communicates value to ecommerce leaders worldwide."

Chau emphasized the link between site speed and brand experience:

"Every millisecond matters," said Ray Chau, Head of Marketing at Nostra.ai. "Modern brands invest heavily in imagery, video, and storytelling to bring their identity to life, but if the site doesn't load instantly, that experience breaks. Nostra turns that challenge into a growth advantage, and I'm excited to help more brands unlock that potential."

In his new role, Ray will lead brand strategy, communications, and demand generation for Nostra.ai, driving market expansion across enterprise and mid-market retailers. His appointment marks a key milestone in Nostra's mission to future-proof ecommerce through speed, protection, and identity.

About Nostra.ai

Nostra.ai is the leading Edge Intelligence platform for ecommerce performance. By optimizing speed, blocking bots, and extending cookie lifespans, Nostra helps brands future-proof their digital storefronts - improving conversion rates, data accuracy, and customer experience. Trusted by hundreds of global retailers, Nostra delivers measurable performance gains with no code, no downtime, and no additional engineering effort.

