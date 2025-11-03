Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional refinances and upsizes Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Electrolux Professional Group has signed a new EUR 240m syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF), refinancing the current undrawn EUR 200m credit facility signed in 2020. The new five-year RCF has two one-year extension options providing further flexibility and will serve as a backup facility.

The successful transaction was supported by a strong syndicate of six banks, including the addition of one new lender. The refinancing is a key component of Electrolux Professional Group's ongoing strategy to reinforce its financial position and maintain a prudent, flexible capital structure. The agreement does not contain any financial covenants.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as coordinator and agent. Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., HSBC Continental Europe, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Amsterdam Branch, and Citibank, N.A. London Branch acted as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

