Midsona AB: CFO Max Bokander to leave Midsona

Max Bokander, CFO, has decided to leave Midsona and thereby also his position in Group Management for a new assignment outside the Group. Max Bokander will leave the company no later than April 2026.

"I would like to thank Max for his valuable contributions during his time at Midsona and wish him all the best in his future assignment," says Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO of Midsona. A process to recruit a new CFO will be initiated immediately.

