Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: 923064 | ISIN: SE0000565228
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 08:26
0,698 Euro
-0,57 % -0,004
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Midsona AB: CFO Max Bokander to leave Midsona

Max Bokander, CFO, has decided to leave Midsona and thereby also his position in Group Management for a new assignment outside the Group. Max Bokander will leave the company no later than April 2026.

"I would like to thank Max for his valuable contributions during his time at Midsona and wish him all the best in his future assignment," says Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO of Midsona. A process to recruit a new CFO will be initiated immediately.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46
E-mail: henrik.hjalmarsson@midsona.com

Max Bokander, CFO
Mobile: +46 708 65 13 64
E-mail: max.bokander@midsona.com

ABOUT MIDSONA
Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

