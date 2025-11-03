Reprieve House Opens Silicon Valley's First Premium Detox Facility

LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Reprieve House has opened its doors as Silicon Valley's first and only premium detox facility. The new physician-led detox residence in Los Altos Hills is designed for high-visibility individuals requiring privacy and agency in recovery. Reprieve House provides a discreet, residential option for those seeking support without the exposure or intensity of traditional rehab.

Founded to fill a critical gap in the region's behavioral health landscape, Reprieve House provides medical detox in a quiet, residential environment with no group housing, no bundled rehab programming, and no compromise on confidentiality. Guests are admitted quickly, stabilized safely, and supported with concierge-level service.

"People struggling with addiction are complex and multifaceted. At Reprieve House, we are committed to treating each person in the fullness of who they are," said Dr. Moses Nasser, Medical Director of Reprieve House. "True healing requires time, intention, and excellent medical care - medications are just one part of that process."

Reprieve House is designed for executives, public figures, and others whose personal and professional lives demand the highest level of discretion. The facility offers physician-led detox supported by 24/7 medical staff, with a focus on personalized pacing and whole-person stabilization. Post-detox care coordination is available for guests who wish to continue with treatment following their stay.

Located in the quiet hills of Los Altos, Reprieve House is now accepting admissions and inquiries from individuals, families, and clinical referrers seeking a truly private place to begin healing.

Reprieve House is located at 24860 Olive Tree Lane, Los Altos Hills, CA 94024.

About Reprieve House

Reprieve House is Silicon Valley's first and only premium detox residence. Tucked away in Los Altos Hills, Reprieve House offers discreet, physician-led care in a tranquil, private setting. Designed for high-visibility individuals who value privacy, agency, and clinical excellence, Reprieve House delivers medical detox without group housing or bundled rehab. With concierge-level service and a deeply personalized approach, Reprieve House is where healing begins.

SOURCE: Reprieve House

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/reprieve-house-opens-silicon-valleys-first-premium-detox-facility-1093436