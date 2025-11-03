Redesigned program sharpens focus on partner profitability, delivering new global incentives, enhanced partner tracks and comprehensive enablement resources

Smartsheet, the Intelligent Work Management platform that unites people, data and AI, today announced significant enhancements to its Smartsheet Aligned partner program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103124554/en/

The revamped Aligned partner program rolls out significant enhancements designed to reward deep expertise and drive partner profitability.

The revamped Aligned partner program rolls out significant enhancements designed to reward deep expertise and drive partner profitability. Key updates include the introduction of new incentives, global-focused partner tracks and badges and comprehensive enablement tools and technical resources.

"We are making a foundational commitment to our partner ecosystem, recognizing the importance of their role in the global delivery of Intelligent Work Management," said Eva Schönleitner, VP, global partnerships at Smartsheet. "Our entire partner base will immediately benefit from these structural changes by simplifying engagement, rewarding platform expertise and enhancing profitability on a global scale. Our success is linked to our partners' success, and these updates ensure we are mutually aligned to accelerate enterprise adoption worldwide."

The new Smartsheet Aligned enhancements will reduce quote-to-close time, expand multinational delivery and strengthen AI-safe governance for enterprise customers. Starting in February 2026, the program will feature:

Enhanced incentives including improved deal registration margins for new customer enrollment, emerging market discounts to better support partner investments, and increased MDF to support partner demand generation efforts.

including improved deal registration margins for new customer enrollment, emerging market discounts to better support partner investments, and increased MDF to support partner demand generation efforts. A new Global Partner Badge that recognizes and validates partners with the extensive footprint and scale needed to support Smartsheet customers across all major regions. Partners who qualify can provide multilingual support, 24/7 support and in-region delivery resources. This designation ensures enterprise and multinational customers receive unified implementation standards required by global enterprises.

that recognizes and validates partners with the extensive footprint and scale needed to support Smartsheet customers across all major regions. Partners who qualify can provide multilingual support, 24/7 support and in-region delivery resources. This designation ensures enterprise and multinational customers receive unified implementation standards required by global enterprises. An upgraded System Integrator (SI) track to ensure seamless collaboration with our account teams and Global System Integrators (GSIs). Building on existing benefits, partners can now easily engage with Smartsheet Professional Services on joint customer opportunities. Crucially, the program establishes a reciprocal sub-contracting model: SIs can sub-contract to Smartsheet in-house subject matter experts, and Smartsheet will, in turn, sub-contract specialized customer implementation work to its GSI partners.

to ensure seamless collaboration with our account teams and Global System Integrators (GSIs). Building on existing benefits, partners can now easily engage with Smartsheet Professional Services on joint customer opportunities. Crucially, the program establishes a reciprocal sub-contracting model: SIs can sub-contract to Smartsheet in-house subject matter experts, and Smartsheet will, in turn, sub-contract specialized customer implementation work to its GSI partners. A new quoting tool that gives partners the ability to independently generate quotes and finalize and submit deal proposals. This tool empowers partners to provide pricing information to customers faster than ever before, accelerating deal cycles.

that gives partners the ability to independently generate quotes and finalize and submit deal proposals. This tool empowers partners to provide pricing information to customers faster than ever before, accelerating deal cycles. Gainsight access for partners who complete their Customer Success Manager (CSM). This access provides partners with insights into usage, potential issues and contract limits, enabling them to drive adoption, retention, and proactively engage with customers.

Today's enterprise requires solutions that translate vision into execution with speed and agility. This demand is driving a rapid, global shift toward powerful platforms that unify people, data and AI that consolidates solutions, bolsters AI governance, and expedites time-to-value. To meet this escalating need and cement its position as the platform of choice, Smartsheet redesigned the Aligned Partner program to equip its ecosystem with the capabilities and incentives needed to accelerate large-scale adoption of Intelligent Work Management around the world.

Learn more about Smartsheet Aligned and explore partnership opportunities here

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the Intelligent Work Management Platform that unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Purpose-built for scale, Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Trusted by 123,000 customers and used by teams in 85% of the Fortune 500, Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103124554/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lisa Henthorn

pr@smartsheet.com