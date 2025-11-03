Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. and Qymera Global EnergyAnnounce Strategic Collaboration to Advance DeepFyre Geothermal Power Systems Worldwide

IRVINE, CA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) ("CETY"), a leader in clean energy and waste-heat recovery solutions & technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Qymera Global Energy Ltd. (QGE) to advance and commercialize the DeepFyre geothermal power system, designed to provide highly scalable, cost-efficient, zero-emission baseload power for island nations and emerging global markets.

The collaboration integrates CETY's proprietary heat-to-power and Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems, and its strategic alliance with Exergy International Srl heat to power solutions, with Qymera's DeepFyre monobore geothermal platform - a next-generation well architecture utilizing advanced resin-based casings to enhance heat transfer and reduce drilling complexity. Together, the companies aim to redefine geothermal deployment through modular 5-MW to 50-MW units that reduce capital costs and accelerate time to power.

"Partnering with Qymera opens a new frontier for geothermal energy," said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY. By pairing our conversion technologies and Exergy's advanced ORC systems with Qymera's innovative well design, we can deliver clean, reliable baseload power in markets where energy resilience and independence matter most. Our objective is to achieve LCOE below $0.08 per kWh and scale rapidly across high-potential geothermal regions."

Darrell Dous serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Qymera Global Energy Ltd. and added: "Our collaboration with CETY and its strategic alliance with Exergy gives us a complete, integrated solution from subsurface design to surface power generation."DeepFyre's monobore wells simplify drilling and reduce costs, while CETY's ORC technology provides proven efficiency and scalability. Together, we're positioned to deploy geothermal systems faster and more competitively than ever before."

The global geothermal market, valued at approximately $8.75 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to over $12 billion by 2033 at a 4.2% CAGR. Yet geothermal still represents less than 0.5% of global electricity generation, leaving vast potential untapped. The Caribbean alone holds an estimated 55-70 GW of geothermal capacity but has deployed only around 15 MW to date.

The CETY-Qymera collaboration directly targets this gap, beginning with island-based pilot projects in the Caribbean and Central America, followed by larger installations across Southeast Asia and Africa. Each deployment will demonstrate how DeepFyre can reduce drilling costs by up to 30%, shorten project development time by nearly half, and deliver reliable, baseload renewable energy suited for both traditional grids and digital-energy infrastructures such as AI compute centers and sustainable data facilities.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CETY." For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

