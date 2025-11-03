Zekelman Industries Launches Initiative Rewarding Canadians Who Spot Imported Steel Being Used in Public Projects

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, North America's largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer, today announced a new initiative offering a $1,000 CAD reward to Canadians who report the use of foreign steel in active or future public construction projects. The program reinforces Zekelman's ongoing advocacy for the Buy Canadian Act and encourages citizens to help ensure taxpayer dollars are reinvested into Canadian communities and jobs.

"The Buy Canadian Act marks a pivotal step in reinforcing our shared commitment to one another and the future of our country," said Barry Zekelman, Executive Chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries. "It is of utmost importance to recognize that its success relies on collective action, and I encourage you to speak up to support your country and your neighbors."

Canadians who spot imported steel on active or future construction sites funded by federal or provincial governments, and are the first to submit a photo and project details at Zekelman.com/BuyCanadian, are eligible for a $1,000 reward (full details on eligibility requirements are on the website). This initiative aims to shine a light on projects that overlook domestic materials in favor of foreign imports that diminish both quality and the Canadian economy.

"When we allow foreign materials to be used in our projects, we are not just building with steel of uncertain quality; we are exporting our jobs, weakening our economy, and undermining our own national self-sufficiency," Zekelman said. "This is a price too high for any of us to pay."

Empowering Engineers and Builders with Domestic Alternatives

In addition to rewarding vigilance, Zekelman is providing the industry with other tools and resources to take action. Through its Atlas Tube division, Zekelman recently expanded the HSS Connections Hub to the Canadian market. The HSS Connections Hub is a complimentary online platform based on CISC standards that helps engineers, architects, and fabricators design connections for Hollow Structural Sections (HSS). Using this tool will help designers convert steel building designs that rely on imported wide-flange steel sections to domestically produced HSS sections.

"This is not a 'Buy Zekelman' campaign; it's a Buy Canadian movement," Zekelman said. "Every steel manufacturer in Canada deserves to benefit from the Buy Canadian Act and we have the expertise to point you in the right direction for the steel products that will help you get your project completed. From Vancouver to St. John's and every city in between, we are a nation of builders and it's time to rebuild our focus on what matters most: our own country."

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman

312.339.3838

amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Management Supervisor - Public Relations, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

