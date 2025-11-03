London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - The Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP) of Timor-Leste began its participation at ADIPEC 2025 with a day of high-level meetings and strong engagement from the international energy community.

Representing Asia's newest ASEAN member nation, the ANP delegation, composed of nearly 15 senior executives, held productive discussions with major global players, including CNPC, Shell, Mubadala, Oxy, Chevron, ExxonMobil, XRG, and Dragon Oil. Talks focused on collaboration opportunities and investment prospects across Timor-Leste's expanding energy portfolio.

Speaking on the first day of ADIPEC, Francelino A. Xavier-Conceição, Executive Director of Exploration and Development at ANP Timor-Leste, said the response from the international community had been exceptionally positive.

"Day 1 at ADIPEC 2025 has been highly productive. The level of engagement and interest from international energy leaders reinforces Timor-Leste's growing role in the region and sets a strong foundation for collaboration ahead of the 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum 2025 and the upcoming Licensing Round in 2026."

The ANP's presence at ADIPEC underscores Timor-Leste's growing importance within Southeast Asia's energy and investment landscape. Following its historic admission as ASEAN's 11th Member State on 26 October 2025, Timor-Leste is strengthening partnerships that support responsible resource development and regional energy integration.

Throughout the exhibition, the ANP is welcoming visitors to Hall 15, Booth nº15396, where the delegation is showcasing the country's latest discoveries, fiscal frameworks, and flagship projects (Greater Sunrise and Bayu-Undan), alongside updates on renewables and upcoming investment opportunities.

The team is also meeting with investors and partners to discuss Timor-Leste's next Licensing Round, scheduled for 2026, and to build interest ahead of the 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum 2025, taking place from 24-26 November 2025 in Dili, the nation's premier international platform for energy, mining, and infrastructure investment.

ADIPEC 2025, hosted under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and organised by ADNOC, brings together more than 205,000 attendees, 45 ministers, and 250 C-suite executives under the theme "Energy. Intelligence. Impact."

The ANP delegation will continue its meetings throughout the week, promoting Timor-Leste's vision for sustainable growth and positioning the country as Southeast Asia's next strategic energy frontier.

