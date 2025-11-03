GOVMINT Unveils John Mercanti's Unpublished Designs: 2026 Mercanti Morgan Collection Strikes for First Time

Designs from America's Most Prolific Engraver Finally See Light After Years in Private Collection

EAGAN, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / GOVMINT today announced the exclusive release of the 2026 Mercanti Morgan Collection, featuring never-before-seen designs by legendary U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti. Drawn from his private collection and long held out of public view, these works are considered by Mercanti among the crowning achievements of his career-a tribute to 19th-century master George T. Morgan and his iconic 1878 Morgan Dollar.

2026 Mercanti Morgan



"Sometimes the most extraordinary discoveries are hiding in plain sight," said Ted Smetana, CEO of GOVMINT. "These designs answer one of numismatics' greatest 'what if' questions: What if the legendary 1878 Morgan Dollar had been reimagined by America's most prolific modern engraver?"

When Past Meets Present

Mercanti crafted these designs as a personal homage to Morgan, blending classical American imagery with modern precision. Featuring Liberty crowned with stars and Mercanti's signature heraldic eagle, the coins unite two artistic legacies for the first time.

"Discovering that John had these complete, refined designs sitting unreleased felt like finding a lost chapter of American coin history," Smetana noted. "These pieces bridge two centuries of artistic excellence, showing us not just what was, but what could have been if these designs had seen the light decades ago."

Artistry Meets Innovation

The collection showcases dual ultra-high relief striking, a technique requiring multiple high-pressure strikes to achieve dramatic dimensional depth-far beyond what 19th-century minting could accomplish.

"When you hold one of these coins, you're not just holding precious metal-you're holding the convergence of two artistic legacies finally brought to life," explained Smetana. "It's the numismatic equivalent of discovering a master's unpublished manuscript."

The Complete Collection

The 2026 Mercanti Morgan Collection spans a range of gold and silver denominations-from 2oz Silver to 1 Kilo Gold Ultra High Relief Proof pieces-with limited mintages and exclusive collector sets available.

The Human Touch in a Digital Age

Each coin receives NGC's highest grading with First Day of Issue designation, and features Mercanti's personal hand-signed label, adding a deeply personal touch to each collectible.

"In our increasingly digital world, there's something profoundly meaningful about owning a piece of art signed by the artist himself," said Smetana. "These aren't just collectibles-they're connections to the people and stories that shape our cultural heritage."

About the Artist

Mercanti's 37-year career at the U.S. Mint produced more coin and medal designs than any other artist in its 233-year history. His Type 1 American Silver Eagle reverse design became one of the world's most recognized. Since retiring in 2010, he continues to design globally and author numismatic guides.

Availability and Access

Call 1-800-510-6468 or visit www.govmint.com/mercantimorgan

Contact Information

Brian Johnson

VP of Marketing

media@amsi-corp.com

SOURCE: GOVMINT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/govmint-unveils-john-mercantis-unpublished-designs-2026-mercanti-morga-1091615