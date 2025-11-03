Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, has achieved the prestigious Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partner status and successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) program, earning the distinction of AWS Qualified Software.





PowerDMARC Earns AWS Qualified Software Status

This milestone recognizes PowerDMARC's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, reliability, and operational excellence in its cloud-based DMARC management platform. The AWS Partner Network (APN) brings together some of the world's most innovative companies that leverage AWS technologies to deliver customer-focused solutions and drive digital transformation globally.

"Achieving the AWS Qualified Software distinction underscores our dedication to delivering secure, scalable, and highly available domain security solutions," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "AWS's robust cloud infrastructure has been instrumental in enabling us to innovate faster, enhance reliability, and simplify email authentication management for organizations worldwide."

Recognition Backed by AWS Validation

The AWS Partner Network (APN) includes some of the most innovative companies globally that leverage AWS technologies to deliver secure and scalable solutions. Gaining the Qualified Software distinction reinforces PowerDMARC's position as a trusted technology partner, recognized for meeting AWS's strict quality and performance criteria.

Earning this distinction required PowerDMARC to undergo a thorough Foundational Technical Review (FTR) conducted by AWS solution architects. The review evaluated PowerDMARC's platform architecture, data protection mechanisms, and operational excellence, confirming that the company adheres to AWS's highest standards for:

Security: Protecting data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Protecting data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Performance: Ensuring consistent service delivery with minimal latency.

Ensuring consistent service delivery with minimal latency. Reliability: Maintaining uptime and resilience under high-demand conditions.

To secure your domain and protect your emails with PowerDMARC's AWS-validated platform, you can book a demo with one of their in-house expert.

About the company: PowerDMARC helps organizations enhance their credibility, prevent email fraud, safeguard their domains against phishing, spoofing, and impersonation, and improve email deliverability. PowerDMARC offers an effortless single-click approach to email and domain authentication with advanced protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI. PowerDMARC serves more than 10,000 organizations across 100+ countries, is MSP/MSSP-ready, and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.

