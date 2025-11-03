Bahrain's Golden License Strikes Gold: USD 4.4 Billion Inflows Revealed at Gateway Gulf Showcasing the Island Nation's Global Investment Appeal

The latest batch of Golden Licenses span across diversified sectors namely tech, real estate, and green manufacturing, contributing to economic diversification and growth

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The island nation of Bahrain reported a total of USD 4.4 billion in investment stemming from the latest batch of four new Golden License projects. The four new large-scale projects, which are set to generate over 1,100 employment opportunities, will contribute to national economic growth and diversification owing to their multi-sectoral impact that spans across tech, real estate, and green manufacturing.

The announcement was made during Gateway Gulf, which was held from 2-3 November 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay, where the invitation-only event gathered over 200 distinguished guests, including global investors, business leaders, policymakers, government officials, and industry visionaries, to explore high-value investment opportunities and partnerships across the Gulf.

The newly awarded Golden Licenses announced at Gateway Gulf are as follows:

A partnership between Oracle as a technology provider and homegrown technology group, Beyon, to launch a sovereign cloud data centre to host clients using Oracle applications.

as a technology provider and homegrown technology group, to launch a sovereign cloud data centre to host clients using Oracle applications. The Bahrain-United Arab Emirates real estate partnership Binaa Al Bahrain , powered by Eagle Hills, is shaping the future of urban living in the island nation with strategic developments, supporting Bahrain's broader ambitions for sustainable progress and modernisation.

, powered by Eagle Hills, is shaping the future of urban living in the island nation with strategic developments, supporting Bahrain's broader ambitions for sustainable progress and modernisation. The new product line expansion of the Bahrain-based facility of Arla Foods - the multinational dairy company headquartered in Denmark. This milestone positions Arla as the second largest dairy maker in the region, playing a pivotal role in Bahrain's food security and increased export ambitions. With this new expansion, Arla will be exporting to new markets including: the EU, Africa, China, Japan, and Indonesia.

- the multinational dairy company headquartered in Denmark. This milestone positions Arla as the second largest dairy maker in the region, playing a pivotal role in Bahrain's food security and increased export ambitions. With this new expansion, Arla will be exporting to new markets including: the EU, Africa, China, Japan, and Indonesia. Foulath Holding - an industrial holding company with major steel investments and the parent company of Bahrain Steel & SULB - for its expansion to an existing facility to develop a solar project by building a specialized shed structure.

"As a trusted destination for investment for global enterprises, owing to an agile government and highly skilled talent pool, the island nation of Bahrain has proven its strength as a place where business ambition meets opportunity. The Golden Licenses awarded to these four pivotal projects add to the diversity of projects that have been awarded since the initiative was first launched in April 2023, bringing the total investment value to over USD 6 billion for the cumulative portfolio," saidH.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), adding, "The Golden License is more than an initiative - it is a reflection of our Team Bahrain approach and to our unwavering commitment to simplifying growth, accelerating success, and partnering with companies to build a thriving economic future."

Emblematic of the Team Bahrain approach, which champions the private and public sectors working closely together to create an innovative environment for businesses to succeed by investing in the development of a robust, digitally ready economy and consistently pioneering regulatory policies and legislative frameworks. The Bahrain EDB plays a vital role in this framework, serving as a bridge between the government and investors.

Bahrain has continued to prioritise digital transformation, economic growth, and investing in futureproofing its highly educated, bilingual workforce. The island nation has achieved strides in its journey to diversification, with non-oil GDP contributing 85.3% of the total GDP as of 2024. The financial services sector stands as the highest contributor to GDP at 17.2%, followed by manufacturing at 15.1% as of 2024.

Recent achievements include a rise in FDI stock to USD 45.5 billion, resulting in an FDI stock-to-GDP ratio of 96.5% in 2024, well above the global average rate of 45.8%, which stands as a testament to the robust trust international investors place in the island nation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812134/Gateway_Gulf.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bahrains-golden-license-strikes-gold-usd-4-4-billion-inflows-revealed-at-gateway-gulf-showcasing-the-island-nations-global-investment-appeal-302602835.html