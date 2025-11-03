BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





3 November 2025



The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 October 2025 of 3.44 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 12 December 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 November 2025 (ex-dividend date is 13 November 2025). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 October 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 229.56 pence per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

William Rowledge

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2284



