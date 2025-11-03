Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 08:08
2,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
03.11.2025 19:00 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


3 November 2025

The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 October 2025 of 3.44 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 12 December 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 November 2025 (ex-dividend date is 13 November 2025). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 October 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 229.56 pence per ordinary share.

Enquiries:
William Rowledge
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2284


