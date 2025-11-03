The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Macular Telangiectasia

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Macular Telangiectasia

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with macular telangiectasia (MacTel). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses.

MacTel is a vision condition that leads to central vision loss. Both MacTel types 1 and 2 are typically diagnosed in middle-aged adults, though type 1 occurs almost exclusively in males. People often live for years without symptoms, but slowly develop blurred, distorted central vision. Without effective treatment, eyesight can continue to deteriorate.[1]

"For people living with MacTel, the cost of specialized care can stand between them and the quality of their vision," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Because of the incredible generosity of our donors, The Assistance Fund's Macular Telangiectasia Financial Assistance Program helps to ensure that cost is not a barrier to treatment for people in need."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 998-8514 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

