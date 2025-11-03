PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Engages Dr. Warren Pratt to Further Advance Structural Interpretation at Igor Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Specialized Geological Mapping Ltd., led by Dr. Warren Pratt, to assist with the interpretation of the structural geology of the Company's Igor Project and to review drilling results from both earlier and recent exploration campaigns.

A comprehensive understanding of the geological structures controlling mineralization at Igor is essential for the continued expansion of high-grade zones identified in past drilling. Notably, drill hole CA-24-07 returned grades of 33.08 g/t gold, 8,174.2 g/t silver, and 13.1% copper (see press release from March 7, 2024), while hole CA-25-24 intersected 49.5 g/t gold, 11,597.1 g/t silver, and 11.1% copper (see press release from October 21, 2025). These results suggest the presence of a robust mineralized system, highlighting the potential for significant expansion through continued exploration and refined structural targeting.

Dr. Pratt has a longstanding connection with the Igor Project, having contributed to its initial exploration and being instrumental in identifying the Callanquitas breccia zones as priority targets, currently under exploitation. His extensive experience includes the discovery of the Canicáoa Project in Ecuador under a World Bank initiative, as well as work on the Navidad and Ventana gold projects in Argentina and Colombia, respectively.

John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of PPX Mining Corp., commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Pratt back to the Igor Project. His expertise and deep understanding of complex geological systems will be invaluable as we refine our structural model and plan the next phases of exploration. The insights from his team will significantly enhance our ability to target and expand the zones of high-grade mineralization at Igor."

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Eddy Canova, PGeo., External Consulting Geologist of PPX Mining Corp., who is a qualified person as defined within the National Instrument NI-43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Cautionary Statement:

