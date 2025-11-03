ConcordRENTS: Affordable Comfort Meets Community Connection at Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living proudly exists as Daytona Beach's largest affordable senior apartment community, offering apartment homes with an exceptional blend of comfort, connection, and convenience. Designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living sets a new standard for affordable senior living in Volusia County.

With 178 thoughtfully designed apartment homes, Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living accounts for nearly 20% of all affordable senior apartments in Daytona Beach, underscoring the community's vital role in expanding housing access for local seniors.

At Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living, residents experience a thoughtful blend of comfort and community, supported by amenities that enhance both wellness and social connection. The community offers a fully equipped heart healthy fitness center, a clubhouse with inviting spaces for gatherings and events, and a comfortable outdoor patio seating area. A collector's edition 1965 Mustang pool table adds a one-of-a-kind focal point for recreation, while the gazebo overlooking tranquil scenery provides an ideal spot for quiet moments or friendly conversation.

Among the most popular events is the community's "Breakfast on the Go", where the management team greets residents with complimentary breakfast treats and coffee to start their day. It's just one example of the personal touches that make Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living more than just a place to live.

"We're proud to offer seniors in Daytona Beach an opportunity to enjoy quality, affordability, and a strong sense of community, all in one place," said Kathy Hopkins, Community Manager at Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living. "Our residents deserve beautiful, well-designed apartment homes with amenities that make daily life easier and more enjoyable."

Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living features spacious one, two, and two bedroom with den floor plans with modern finishes, energy-efficient appliances, and elevator access. Conveniently located near shopping, medical offices, and public transportation, the community combines comfort, independence, and accessibility for today's active seniors.

Managed by ConcordRENTS, Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living is an affordable housing community serving adults aged 55 and older in Daytona Beach, Florida. Offering modern amenities and a welcoming atmosphere, the community provides residents with a vibrant and maintenance-free lifestyle. To learn more about Clyde Morris Landings Senior Living, visit www.ClydeMorrisSeniorLiving.com or call (855) 515-0397.

