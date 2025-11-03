BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706
The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 September 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 03 December 2025.
Lucy Dina
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
0207 743 5324
03 November 2025
