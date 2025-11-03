On the sidelines of Gateway Gulf 2025, "Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club Unveils Masterplan to Develop World-Class Sports and Lifestyle Destination".

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club (REHC) has unveiled its Masterplan, a transformative project set to redefine the Kingdom's sports and leisure landscape and establish the Kingdom of Bahrain as a leading regional destination for equestrian excellence, luxury living, and premium recreation. The unveiling of REHC was made at Gateway Gulf 2025, the region's premier investment forum, held at the Four Seasons Hotel from November 2nd to 3rd, 2025.

Developed in consultation with Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services, the REHC Masterplan will be delivered over a plot of over three million square meters in multiple phases, encompassing a diverse range of developments that combine sport, hospitality, retail, and sustainability in one integrated destination.

The Masterplan represents a major step in advancing the Kingdom of Bahrain's long-term vision for economic diversification through tourism, sport, and real estate investment. Strategically located within the Kingdom's established equestrian and horse racing district, the project leverages the Kingdom's heritage in the sport while aligning with the broader goals for sustainable urban development and private sector partnership.

Yusuf Osama Buheji, Chief Executive Officer of REHC said: "This landmark project represents a new era for the Club and Bahrain's equestrian community. Guided by the directives of the REHC High Committee chaired by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister's Court, the REHC Masterplan reflects our ambition to create a world-class destination that integrates sport, nature, and lifestyle, while opening new opportunities for investment, job creation, and tourism. It builds on Bahrain's proud history in horseracing and reimagines it for future generations."

The master development spans multiple key zones, featuring:

A new 18-hole championship golf course, offering a world-class experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike

A Golf Clubhouse and Equestrian Centre, offering state-of-the-art training and event facilities

A Luxury Golf Hotel and Golf Villas integrated with the course

Luxury Equestrian Villas surrounded by green open spaces and leisure amenities

A Commercial and Retail Centre with shops, services, and hospitality spaces

A modern Sports Complex and Members Clubhouse designed to promote active living and community engagement

F&B outlets overlooking the racecourse, providing premium dining experiences

The Masterplan also places strong emphasis on environmental stewardship and smart infrastructure. The North-Eastern Investment Site will feature a solar farm designed to supply clean energy to the complex, supporting Bahrain's national goals for renewable energy and carbon reduction.

With several plots identified for private sector participation, the REHC Masterplan offers diverse investment opportunities across residential, hospitality, commercial, and leisure components. The development aims to attract both local and international investors seeking long-term, high-quality projects in Bahrain's growing sports and lifestyle economy.

Through its world-class facilities and international-standard design, the REHC Masterplan will strengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a regional hub for sports tourism, equestrian events, and luxury hospitality, contributing to national development priorities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812118/REHC_Masterplan.jpg

