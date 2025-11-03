Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of ultra-low power printed e-paper display solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in two of the most influential global technology events: Embedded World North America, taking place THIS WEEK (November 4-6, 2025) in Anaheim, California, and CES 2026, held January 6-9, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.





These premier tradeshows serve as critical platforms for showcasing the future of embedded systems, printed electronics, and consumer electronics innovation. Embedded World North America is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for developers, system architects, and product managers seeking cutting-edge solutions in embedded design, IoT, and industrial applications. CES, meanwhile, remains the world's largest stage for technology innovation, drawing over 140,000 attendees and 4,500+ exhibitors annually to explore transformative advances across mobility, AI, digital health, and sustainable electronics.

At both events, Ynvisible will feature live demonstrations of its latest printed e-paper solutions, including customer-driven use cases in healthcare, supply chain & logistics, industrial monitoring, and smart digital signage. These solutions highlight Ynvisible's commitment to enabling sustainable, intelligent, and cost-effective display applications through roll-to-roll manufacturing and flexible electronics.

"Our presence at Embedded World and CES underscores Ynvisible's expanding ecosystem and our mission to redefine what's possible in printed electronics," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "We're excited to engage with industry leaders, customers, and investors to showcase how our technology is driving real-world impact."

Visit Ynvisible at Booth #8007 at Embedded World North America. Attendees will experience:

Interactive prototypes demonstrating ultra-low power e-paper displays

demonstrating ultra-low power e-paper displays New product integrations with flexible sensors and smart labels

with flexible sensors and smart labels Customer success stories from logistics, retail, and medical sectors

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

