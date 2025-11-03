Patriot Critical Minerals Joins U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

ELKO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Patriot Critical Minerals ("Patriot" or the "Company"), today announced the approval of its application to join the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") funded initiative that aims to enable rapid research and allow access to commercial solutions for defense requirements and innovations from industry, academia and non-traditional contractors under simplified contracting arrangements and non-dilutive financing.

The DIBC mission encompasses strategic and critical materials-such as tungsten, rare earth elements (REEs), and mineral extraction and refining. It supports projects aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains, reducing reliance on foreign sources, and integrating critical minerals into defense-relevant manufacturing.

DIBC members focus on identifying, developing, and testing cutting-edge capabilities at the speed of innovation. As a member of the DIBC, Patriot joins a broad network of traditional and non-traditional defense contractors, research institutions, and federal agencies. Through the initiative, Patriot is able to participate in federally funded research, prototyping, and production opportunities in areas critical to national defense including critical materials.

"We are honored to join the DIBC, a key initiative supporting the DoD's efforts to strengthen domestic industrial and defense capabilities," said Brodie Sutherland, President & CEO of Patriot Critical Minerals. "This membership underscores our commitment to advancing secure and sustainable critical mineral supply chains in the U.S through our MEGA Project, a front-runner in the resurgence of American tungsten production. Through collaboration with the DIBC and its members, we aim to accelerate our production timeline, ensuring that our nation maintains reliable access to the materials vital for defense, aerospace, semiconductors, and clean-energy technologies."

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.-based critical-minerals developer advancing the 100 %-owned MEGA Tungsten Project in Nevada. With a mission to strengthen America's industrial and defense independence, Patriot is building a domestic tungsten supply chain aligned with U.S. national-interest objectives and global clean-energy priorities.

Qualified Persons

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Sutherland is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

