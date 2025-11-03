INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Deck Expo Delivers Content, Product Exploration and Enhanced Technology Ahead of Next Year's Outdoor Living Season

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Deck Expo , North America's largest gathering place for deck and outdoor living professionals, concluded on October 24, uniting a global audience to explore cutting-edge innovations, share industry insights and create strategic partnerships that will shape the future of outdoor living design and construction.

Sponsored by the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA), Deck Expo brings together professionals?from 40 countries to connect with leading brands, buyers and suppliers while exploring the latest trends in safety, efficiency and design. The show features an extensive range of products spanning outdoor lighting, furniture, barbeques, grills, fireplaces, tiles, equipment and outdoor living software, with exhibitor demonstrations taking place right on the show floor.

Keynote Addresses Resilience and Mindset of Champions

The keynote presentation by Darren Woodson, Former NFL Player and current managing principle in commercial real estate, drew a capacity audience to experience a powerful lesson of strength, perseverance and excellence. Woodson shared insights from his athletic career and demonstrated how these lessons translate into effective leadership.

Categories of Focus

Prominent industry experts delivered comprehensive education on highly sought-after topics in decking and outdoor living. Decks Done Right, presented by Simpson Strong-Tie, delivered presentations covering topics from footings, post bases and beams to corrosion and pressure-treated wood. The Outdoor Living Stage featured sessions on client acquisition and relationship building, artificial intelligence in deck building, modern marketing, future-proofing business and strategic business growth. This year, two sessions were also presented in Spanish by professional builder Tony McKlem, covering topics such as efficient quotes and sales and effective uses of social media for businesses.

Expert decking professionals from Hollywood Decks, Culpeper Wood Preservers, GW Davis Co., and Simpson Strong-Tie participated in dynamic panel discussions, sharing proven strategies behind winning high-end clients, mastering the art of selling luxury outdoor living and leveraging artificial intelligence for smarter deck building. NADRA also hosted a three-day workshop titled The Deck Business Blueprint, presented by Legacy Deck Academy, covering essentials like sales, marketing, performance and hiring.

Innovation took center stage at Deck Expo as companies unveiled groundbreaking products and services that are revolutionizing the outdoor living landscape. MoistureShield introduced CoolDeck Technology, the industry's first composite decking solution designed to significantly reduce heat absorption. Simpson Strong-Tie presented the latest collection of structurally rated fasteners and anchors designed to be stronger, faster and safer installation for outdoor living professionals.

"The industry's best minds united this week to advance critical conversations that positively impact the entire sector," shares Dana Hicks, Group Director, Pool Spa Patio and Deck Expo. "The progress demonstrated here reflects the industry's unwavering commitment to advancement, advocacy and innovation which ultimately benefit consumers everywhere through safety standards, energy-efficient practices and genuine breakthroughs across all categories."

The Innovate Product Showcase featured forward-thinking vendors with groundbreaking offerings across various categories. From cutting-edge materials and smart technology solutions to revolutionary design tools and sustainable innovations, exhibitors presented game-changing products that are reshaping the future of outdoor living and construction.

Award winners include:

Deck & Railing Products:?enEXO Aluminum Railing by enExoRailing Systems??

BBQs & BBQ Products:?EXTERUS Outdoor Kitchen Design Software by Forshaw?

"It was so great to see the assortment of suppliers of grills, saunas, outdoor lighting and heaters, and the many areas that make up the whole of outdoor living, all come together at Deck Expo," adds Michael Beaudry, Executive Vice President of NADRA.

Practical Industry Education

"There are so many great connections that we make here. We sell everything that it takes to build a deck, from framing to the concrete anchors and certainly the fasteners. There is a lot of education, depending on the codes and the requirements of someone's area to help them evolve and move forward in this industry." -Simpson Strong-Tie.

Save the Date: Deck Expo 2026?

Deck Expo, co-located with International Pool Spa Patio Expo, will take place?November 17-19, 2026, at the?Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. For comprehensive event updates, exhibitor information, and registration details, visit www.deckexpo.com .

