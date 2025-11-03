Sterling Organization Expands Texas Presence With Acquisition of Thousand Oaks Shopping Center in San Antonio

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Thousand Oaks Shopping Center, located at 2929 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio, Texas. The purchase was made on behalf of Sterling's $600 million institutional value-add fund, Sterling Value Add Partners IV (SVAP IV).

Thousand Oaks Shopping Center

2929 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247

Thousand Oaks Shopping Center is a 161,819 square foot shopping center anchored by a 65,000 square foot high-volume H-E-B grocery store. The center is also home to a diverse mix of national and regional retailers, including Five Below, T-Mobile, The UPS Store, Papa John's Pizza, and MedPost Urgent Care. The location benefits from strong traffic counts and close proximity to major highways. More than 87,000 people reside within a 3-mile radius of the property with average household incomes of about $118,000.

"We are thrilled to add Thousand Oaks Shopping Center to our SVAP IV portfolio. This acquisition adds another quality grocery-anchored asset, in a great market, with immediate actionable value-add opportunities to our growing SVAP IV portfolio of shopping centers. Our team looks forward to executing our business plan as we work to deliver strong returns for our investor partners," said Jordan Fried, Principal at Sterling Organization.

"We'd like to thank Jacob Khotoveli with JBL Asset Management, as well as Conor Lalor, Eric Williams, and Kyle Minter with the Newmark team, for their collaboration on this transaction. We truly appreciate the relationship and their collective efforts, professionalism, and efficiency from start to finish," added Mr. Fried.

Sterling Organization and its affiliates own 81 properties throughout the United States, across various funds and other investment vehicles, encompassing over 14 million square feet and exceeding $3.5 billion in value. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, and operates with offices nationwide.

Thousand Oaks Shopping Center currently offers 4 vacancies ranging from 1,400 - 15,100 square feet of available in-line space. For leasing inquiries, please contact leasing@sterlingorganization.com.

SOURCE: Sterling Organization

