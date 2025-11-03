INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Pool Spa Patio Expo 2025 Sets New Industry Benchmarks with Global Participation from 40 Countries

Pool and spa professionals drive critical conversations in retail performance, safety innovation and next-generation equipment technologies.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / The International Pool Spa Patio Expo (PSP Expo), North America's largest trade exhibition dedicated to the pool, spa and outdoor living industries, brought together professionals from 40 countries to explore cutting-edge trends and breakthrough technologies. The comprehensive event, sponsored by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), served as the industry's premier catalyst for growth solutions, featuring the newest products and innovations ahead of the 2026 buying cycle.

Comprehensive Product Display Spans 100+ Categories

The expansive exhibition floor featured the industry's largest assortment of pool and spa accessories available and spanned hundreds of specialized categories including advanced pool cleaning technology, cordless robotic vacuum systems and treatment solutions, premium safety coverings and state-of-the-art filtration systems. Visually engaging accessories such as LED lighting systems, decorative fountains and smart automation technologies demonstrated the industry's commitment to enhancing outdoor living experiences.

Keynote Program Addresses Market Growth and Strategic Excellence

Three days of keynote presentations delivered valuable insights into growth opportunities within the current economic landscape, featuring expert analysis of market trends, untapped potential in new business and strategies for success.

Day One: Panel discussion moderated by Sabeena Hickman, President & CEO of PHTA and Scott Hackworth, President of Industry Insights , featuring industry leaders Joshua Buzzell, Master CBP at Regal Pool and Design, LLC ; Ed Gibbs with Gib-San Pool and Landscape Creations ; Michael Moore of Morehead Pools ; and Bruce Mungiguerra with Riverbend Sandler Pools .

Day Two: Darren Woodson, former NFL Champion, presented building resilience and achieving operational excellence in competitive markets.

Day Three: "The Power of Grounded Confidence," presented by Women of Water powered by PHTA and PoolCorp, featuring Heather Whelpley.

Industry Leadership Emphasizes Transformative Progress

"This week brought together the industry's most innovative leaders and visionary professionals to engage in transformative discussions that will shape the future of our sector," shares Dana Hicks, Group Director, Pool Spa Patio and Deck Expo. "The remarkable progress demonstrated here reflects our industry's commitment to advancement, advocacy and meaningful dialogue that directly benefits consumers worldwide. Through enhanced safety protocols, cutting-edge energy-efficient practices and innovation across all areas of operation, these collaborative efforts continue to elevate industry standards and deliver exceptional value to the communities we serve."

PHTA & GENESIS® Certification Programs Advance Professional Standards

GENESIS®, a company of PHTA, delivered industry-leading accredited courses in pool construction and design fundamentals. Led by subject matter experts with decades of hands-on experience, the comprehensive programs provided attendees with the highest quality education available in the pool industry, including:

C201: GENESIS® Construction School: Concrete Pools

GENESIS® C393: Construction Superintendent: Connecting the Field with the Home Office

GENESIS® D211: Elements of Design

GENESIS® Masterclass C344: Mastering the Art of Precision and Efficiency in Pool Tile Installation

The PHTA Service Certifications program offered comprehensive training opportunities, including:

Certified Pool & Spa Inspector® (CPI®)

Certified Pool & Spa Maintenance Specialist® (CMS®)

Certified Pool & Spa Operator® (CPO®)

"The incredible momentum and excitement we are seeing across the pool, spa and hot tub sector truly came to life this week through the conversations on the show floor, the recognition at our awards ceremonies and the spirit that united the community," shares Sabeena Hickman, President and CEO of PHTA. "These moments showcase where our organization stands today and the extraordinary potential and passion driving us forward into an even brighter future."

Innovation Awards Recognize Breakthrough Technologies

The Innovate Product Showcase featured forward-thinking vendors presenting game-changing solutions across multiple categories. From cutting-edge materials and smart technology solutions to revolutionary design tools and sustainable innovations, exhibitors presented game-changing products that are reshaping the future of outdoor living and construction.

Award winners include:

Chemical Sanitizers : FROG Balancing Basics Kits by FROG Products

Pool Equipment Pad : SMART PVC FITTING by Len Gordon

Spas & Hot Tubs : SL812 by GPM Manufacturing LLC

Water Features: Cementitious Waterproofing by Basecrete Technologies

Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge Celebrates Aquatic Excellence

Celebrating exceptional creativity and craftsmanship in aquatic design, the Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge showcased the visionary architects and designers creating luxury and high-end aquatic spaces nationwide. Kirk Bianchi of Bianchi Designs claimed first place in the prestigious competition, earning a cash prize for his innovative design that seamlessly integrated with a nature-forward organic home concept. The design challenge is sponsored by Fire by Design.

Solutions for Diverse Business Models

"There is something for everyone. They have outdoor furniture, fire products, pools and spas. They have everything that you need. Whether you are a brick and mortar, you are a designer or you are an online business, you can make connections with the decision makers of the business to further and expand your offerings." -Elevate Backyard.

Save the Date: PSP Expo 2026

International Pool Spa Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo, will take place November 17-19, 2026, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. For comprehensive event updates, exhibitor information, and registration details, visit www.poolspapatio.com.

About International Pool Spa Patio Expo

The International Pool Spa Patio Expo is where all segments of the industry gather to stay well-informed of trends, market directions, and technology. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication and Pool Magazine as the digital media brand. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

