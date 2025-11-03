CMG Financial's Mark Hansen Named a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / CMG Financial is proud to announce that MarkHansen, Executive Vice President of Product, has been recognized by HousingWire as a 2025 Tech Trendsetter. Now in its seventh year, the annual award honors the most innovative technology leaders in housing who are driving real progress and measurable change across the mortgage industry.

"We're thrilled to recognize the 2025 Tech Trendsetters," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief at HousingWire. "These leaders are the builders and innovators whose products and platforms are shaping the future of housing. These leaders aren't just keeping up with technology, they're setting the pace. Their work makes the housing industry smarter, faster, and more connected."

Hansen has been instrumental in shaping CMG's AI-powered mortgage toolkit by developing scalable, human-centered solutions that modernize the loan process and empower originators. Drawing on more than two decades of software engineering and product leadership, he works closely with executive and engineering teams to translate strategic vision into operational tools that deliver speed, clarity, and efficiency for loan officers and borrowers alike.

As one of the tactical architects behind CMG's AI-driven Borrower Needs List, Hansen helped create a solution that automatically drafts personalized borrower communications, integrates with Clear Docs, and extracts dynamic data from the URLA. The result is faster document collection, reduced back-and-forth, and a smoother borrower experience.

Hansen also co-led development of an AI assistant that earned second place at the Digital Mortgage 2025 Innovation Challenge. The voice-enabled interface can gather information, modify loan data, and compose communications via Microsoft Teams - allowing loan officers to work seamlessly outside the LOS. That innovation will debut company-wide in November as part of CMG's expanding AI suite.

"Mark is one of CMG's leaders leading the charge in translating AI from concept to capability," said Paul Akinmade, CSO at CMG Financial. "His work ensures that our technology teams focus on building the right tools that enhance the role of the loan officer, strengthens relationships with borrowers, and keeps CMG at the forefront of responsible innovation."

Through his leadership and advocacy, Hansen continues to help advance CMG's mission to elevate people through technology and to position the company at the forefront of AI-driven mortgage employee and customer experiences.

Read more about Hansen's recognition here.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org http://www.cmghomeloans.com).

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360





SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-financials-mark-hansen-named-a-2025-housingwire-tech-trendsetter-1096395