Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Pine Trail REIT (TSXV: PINE.UN) ("REIT") has secured a three-year lease with a group of family physicians at 389 Main Street ("The Picton Clinic"), further reinforcing the building's role as a cornerstone of primary care in Prince Edward County. The new lease underscores the rising demand for modern, community-based medical space in smaller markets and highlights the long-term value of attracting physicians early in their careers. This all-women physician group represents the future of healthcare delivery; collaborative, patient-centered, and deeply rooted in continuity of care.

The Picton Clinic sits adjacent to the under-construction Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital ("Hospital"), a next-generation healthcare facility that, upon completion, will become the first mass timber hospital in North America. Designed for both performance and sustainability, the Hospital will be framed in Canadian black spruce sourced from northern Quebec.1 Construction is currently 35% complete, with opening targeted for 2027 and final delivery expected in early 2028.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the construction of the Hospital including the targeted opening date and targeted final delivery date. The forward-looking information is based on publicly available information identified by the REIT. Although the REIT believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the REIT can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the REIT, including, without limitation: delays in construction, adverse weather conditions and failure to receive requisite construction approvals.

The forward-looking information included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the REIT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

