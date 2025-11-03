United for the Southwest.

HUMBLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / United Uptime Services is proud to announce that Kachina Petroleum Equipment Company has officially joined our growing family. Based in New Mexico, Kachina brings more than 50 years of trusted experience in fuel equipment, construction, and maintenance services across New Mexico and Southwest Texas.

United Uptime Services Acquires Kachina Petroleum Equipment Company

Two White service trucks in front of a fueling station in New Mexico.

Known for their reliability, deep customer relationships, and family-driven culture, Kachina's values align perfectly with United Uptime's people-first commitment and mission to keep communities running.

As part of the integration, the Kachina team will join our Albuquerque and El Paso branches, continuing to deliver exceptional service to customers throughout the region. Their local expertise and long-standing reputation will further strengthen United Uptime's ability to provide fast answers, first-time fixes, and seamless uptime solutions across the Southwest.

"Kachina has built an incredible legacy of service and trust over the past five decades," said Tracy Long, Chief Executive Officer of United Uptime Services. "We are honored to welcome their talented team and continue our shared mission to keep our communities and customers running."

United Uptime extends a special thank you to the Albuquerque and El Paso teams, and to everyone who played a role in this successful integration. Your collaboration and commitment have built a strong foundation for Kachina's continued success as part of the United Uptime network.

Please join us in welcoming the entire Kachina Petroleum team to United Uptime Services. Together, we are expanding our footprint, strengthening our regional service capabilities, and keeping our customers up and running across the Southwest and beyond.

Welcome to the team, Kachina. We are United for the Southwest.

